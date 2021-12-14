Chinese social media giant Weibo fined by regulator for publishing illegal information

The content originally appeared on: CNN

The Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC) said Weibo had violated a cybersecurity law on the protection of minors as well as other laws but did not give further details.

It also said Beijing’s local cyberspace regulator had imposed 44 penalties on Weibo totaling 14.3 million yuan ($2.2 million) for the year to November.

The company, which operates a platform similar to Twitter, has been ordered to “immediately rectify and deal with relevant responsible persons seriously,” the CAC said in a statement.

Weibo said in a statement it “sincerely accepts criticism” from the regulator and has established a work group in response to the penalty.

