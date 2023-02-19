Chinese businessman shot in St Elizabeth; cash stolen Loop Jamaica

·1 min read
Home
Caribbean News
Chinese businessman shot in St Elizabeth; cash stolen Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: News Americas Now

Black Immigrant Daily News

The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News

A manhunt is under way by the police for a motorcyclist and his pillion who shot and robbed a Chinese businessman in Ballard’s Valley, St Elizabeth on Saturday.

The man’s injuries are not considered life-threatening, as he was reportedly shot in a leg.

Reports are that about 10:30 am on Saturday, the Chinese businessman was driving his motor vehicle along the Ballard’s Valley main road when he was approached by two men travelling on a motorcycle that was used to block a section of the roadway.

One of the armed men demanded money, but when his request was not met, he opened gunfire and shot the Chinese man in a leg.

A large quantity of cash was reportedly taken from the vehicle before the men made good their escape from the scene.

See also

The police were alerted and the businessman was assisted to a hospital.

NewsAmericasNow.com