Chinese businessman shot in St Elizabeth; cash stolen Loop Jamaica

Black Immigrant Daily News

A manhunt is under way by the police for a motorcyclist and his pillion who shot and robbed a Chinese businessman in Ballard’s Valley, St Elizabeth on Saturday.

The man’s injuries are not considered life-threatening, as he was reportedly shot in a leg.

Reports are that about 10:30 am on Saturday, the Chinese businessman was driving his motor vehicle along the Ballard’s Valley main road when he was approached by two men travelling on a motorcycle that was used to block a section of the roadway.

One of the armed men demanded money, but when his request was not met, he opened gunfire and shot the Chinese man in a leg.

A large quantity of cash was reportedly taken from the vehicle before the men made good their escape from the scene.

The police were alerted and the businessman was assisted to a hospital.

NewsAmericasNow.com