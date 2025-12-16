China’s Ultra-High Voltage Creative Video Debuts at COP30 China Pavilion

BELÉM, Brazil, Dec. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ — With a vivid and intuitive video, the features and advantages of China’s Ultra-High Voltage (UHV) power transmission technology come to life on screen. The creative multilingual video, “Ultra-High Voltage: Connecting a Greener World,” recently debuted at the China Pavilion of the 30th Conference of the Parties (COP30) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change. Produced through a collaboration between State Grid Shanghai Municipal Electric Power Company, China International Publishing Center (CIPC), and Hunzhi Culture Communication Co., Ltd., the video, unlike traditional text-heavy narratives, illustrates the energy-saving, emission-reducing, environmentally responsible, and secure attributes of China’s UHV technology through engaging animations, drawing the attention of international delegates. To further enhance global understanding of the technology, multilingual comic brochures were displayed alongside the video at the exhibition booth, where many attendees stopped to collect copies.

<br />

Looking ahead, Hunzhi plans to continue exploring the use of comics as a multilingual communication format. Through creative animated videos, illustrated brochures, and comic books showcased on international cultural exchange platforms, the company aims to present China’s UHV technology and related practices in a more dynamic and accessible manner, fostering mutual understanding and cross-cultural exchange.

Video – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2844258/video_1.mp4

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2844294/1.jpg