China’s tech crackdown hit SoftBank like a ‘big winter snowstorm’

SoftBank on Monday posted a loss of 397 billion yen ($3.5 billion) for the July-to-September quarter. Son said that the company’s net asset value — which he says is a better indication of the firm’s performance — fell by 6 trillion yen ($54.3 billion) to $187 billion.
The reason for the hit? “In one word: Alibaba,” said Son, during an earnings presentation which he opened with a picture of a blizzard.
Alibaba was long the crown jewel of SoftBank’s investment portfolio, and Son and Alibaba co-founder Jack Ma are close friends. The Japanese entrepreneur invested $20 million in Alibaba over 20 years ago, turning that bet into one that was worth $60 billion when Alibaba went public in 2014.
But Beijing’s vast regulatory overhaul has weighed heavy on Alibaba and other Chinese firms over the past year. Alibaba was fined a record $2.8 billion
after authorities accused the company of acting like a monopoly. And its financial affiliate — Ant Group — has been reined in by regulators after its IPO was called off at the last minute a year ago.
Alibaba has lost roughly $400 billion
in market value in the last year as it navigates a slew of new regulations from Beijing. Its share price fell 35% in the July-September quarter.
China’s regulatory actions have hurt Softbank’s massive Vision Fund investment portfolio, which recorded a loss of about $10.5 billion for the quarter.
“We are not proud of that either,” Son said, adding that Chinese firms, including ride-hailing giant Didi
, played a major part in the poor performance of the fund. The company’s initial public offering in the United States this summer crashed after Beijing launched a probe into the company over its data privacy and collection practices and banned it from Chinese app stores. Didi’s share price fell 45% in the July-September quarter.
Eyes on India
But the Japanese billionaire remains optimistic about the future. He said that the fund has plenty of “golden eggs” for this year, referring to a slew of companies from its portfolio that are planning to go public.
One of them is Indian fintech firm Paytm
, which launched India’s biggest IPO on record on Monday. It’s expected to start trading next week.
“Paytm should grow significantly,” he said in response to a question about the Indian company’s valuation. “For us, their IPO should be a great event.”