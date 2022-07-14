China’s economy records slowest pace of growth since Covid in 2020

The content originally appeared on: CNN

Hong Kong (CNN Business)China’s economy recorded its worst quarterly performance in over two years, after months of harsh Covid lockdowns wreaked havoc on the country.

The gross domestic product in the world’s second largest economy expanded 0.4% in the three months to June 30, compared with the same period last year, according to the National Bureau of Statistics on Friday. That was sharply lower than the 4.8% increase it registered in the previous quarter and missed the 1% growth estimated by economists in a Reuters poll.

On a quarterly basis, GDP shrank 2.6% in the second quarter.

It was the slowest quarterly growth since the first quarter of 2020, when China’s economy came to a near standstill as it battled to contain the initial coronavirus outbreak that started from Wuhan. In that quarter, GDP contracted 6.8%.

Barricades from recent Covid-related lockdowns block an entrance leading to Country Garden Holdings Co.’s Fengming Haishang residential development in Shanghai, China, on Tuesday, July 12, 2022.

For the first half of this year, the economy expanded 2.5%, making the government’s 5.5% annual growth target seemingly out of reach.