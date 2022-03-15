China’s economy had a surprisingly good start to the year, but it may not last

The content originally appeared on: CNN

Hong Kong (CNN Business)China’s economy started the year on a bright note, with several major indicators beating forecasts. But as Covid cases in the country spike, keeping up the same pace of growth in the coming months may prove difficult.

Retail sales rose 6.7% in the first two months of 2022 compared to a year ago, according to data released by the National Bureau of Statistics on Tuesday. That was well above the estimated 3% increase in a Reuters poll of economists.

Industrial production jumped 7.5% during the same period, also surpassing the forecast of 3.9%.

“The national economy has continued to recover steadily, the production demand has grown rapidly, and employment and prices have been generally stable,” the bureau said in a statement.

While experts say that government policies such as interest rate cuts and more infrastructure spending have boosted the Chinese economy, they warn that there are multiple challenges on the horizon.

Read More