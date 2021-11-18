China: Man Banned From All-You-Can-Eat BBQ For Eating Too Much

BBC News:- A Chinese food live-streamer says he has been blacklisted from a grill buffet restaurant for eating too much.

The man, known only as Mr Kang, told Hunan TV that he was banned from the Handadi Seafood BBQ Buffet in Changsha city after a series of binges.

He ate 1.5kg of pork trotters during his first visit and 3.5kg to 4kg of prawns on another visit, he said.

Mr Kang said the restaurant is “discriminatory” against people who can eat a lot.

“I can eat a lot – is that a fault?” he said, adding that he didn’t waste any of the food.

But the restaurant owner told the same reporter that Mr Kang was putting him out of pocket.

“Every time he comes here, I lose a few hundred yuan,” he said.

“Even when he drinks soy milk, he can drink 20 or 30 bottles. When he eats the pork trotters, he consumes the whole tray of them. And for prawns, usually people use tongs to pick them up, he uses a tray to take them all.”

He added that he is banning all live-streamers from the restaurant.

The story is trending on Chinese social media and has racked up more than 250 million views on Weibo, with a wide-range of opinions.

Some have said that the restaurant should not be an all-you-can-eat restaurant if they can’t afford it, while others felt sorry for the restaurant owner.

Last year the Chinese government started cracking down on eating influencers, and such videos may be banned altogether in the country.

It came after President Xi Jinping called on people to “fight against food waste” amid rising concerns over food shortages.

Headline stock image courtesy Alexandru-Bogdan Ghita (Unsplash.com)

