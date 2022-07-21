China fines Didi $1.2 billion for violating cybersecurity and data laws

The content originally appeared on: CNN

The Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC) said in a statement that the firm had breached the country’s cybersecurity law, data security law, and personal information protection law.

“The facts of violations of laws and regulations are clear, the evidence is conclusive, the circumstances are serious, and the nature is vile,” the statement added.

Aside from the $1.19 billion penalty, the regulator also imposed a personal fine of 1 million yuan ($147,000) on Didi’s chairman and CEO Cheng Wei and president Liu Qing, respectively. Liu Qing is also known as Jean Liu in English.

People walk past the headquarters of the Chinese ride-hailing service Didi in Beijing, China, December 3, 2021.

In a separate statement , the CAC said the investigators found Didi had committed 16 law violations, including illegally obtaining some information from users’ smartphones and collecting data on facial recognition, age, jobs, and family relationships.