Children’s Authority on violence against children: Allow little ones to express their grief

Black Immigrant Daily News

News

Kylie Meloney

The Children’s Authority has expressed concerns about the increase in violence against children considering Sunday’s shooting death of six-year-old Kyle Maloney in Sangre Grande and the stabbing and wounding of a boy, 13, during a domestic violence incident in San Juan.

The authority offered sincere condolences to the family, classmates and friends of Kylie Maloney, saying the nation grieves for yet another time as her life was tragically and violently taken away.

“With her entire life ahead of her, Kylie suffered an end that no child or their family should face. These violent incidents generate traumas for adults as well as children,” a statement from the Authority said on Tuesday.

“That trauma may manifest itself in different ways in children. Therefore, the authority urges parents to allow their children to express their grief.”

The authority urges families in Kylie’s community to support their children and help them process their grief and loss. The authority also encourages Kylie’s family and friends to seek professional support, where necessary.

On Sunday morning, the girl was shot during an attack at the family’s home at Damarie Hill, which left three others, including her mother Akeeila Maloney, wounded.

“Many children have suffered injuries, loss of life, abuse and neglect, as a result of violent acts committed against them by adults or among adults,” the statement said.

This is evident by the stabbing of the 13-year-old boy in his eye while attempting to rescue his mother from an attack.

The child is receiving treatment in the hospital and the authority said representatives would visit and provide the necessary interventions after he recuperates.

“As a society, we must make all efforts to protect children, reduce their risk of exposure to violence and other dangerous situations,” the statement said.

“While this vigilance is the primary responsibility of parents and caregivers, we need to use the entire village of trusted adults (parents, relatives and teachers) to ensure that child protection is everybody’s business.”

The authority urges the nation to report any incidents of violence or criminal activity which may affect a child’s safety to the police at 999 or the authority at 996.

NewsAmericasNow.com