Child Hospitalised After Being Struck By Vehicle At Anse Ger, Desruisseaux – St. Lucia Times News

A child about seven years old was in the hospital on Thursday after a vehicle struck him at Anse Ger, Desruisseaux.

Station Officer Anwar Deterville of the Saint Lucia Fire Service (SLFS) said about 3:08 pm, the Micoud fire station received a call regarding the motor vehicle incident and responded with one EMS unit and crew.

Deterville disclosed that on arrival, the crew found a male student aged about seven who was reportedly struck by a vehicle.

He said the boy, who sustained injuries due to the collision, was conscious and alert.

The emergency responders immobilised the patient and transferred him in stable and conscious condition to St Jude Hospital for advanced medical care.

