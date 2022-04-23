Child Dies In The U.S. After Allegedly Being Forced To Drink Whiskey – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

On Friday, police in the United States arrested a mother and grandmother after they allegedly forced a four-year-old Louisiana girl to drink a bottle of whiskey.

Local media reports identified the girl’s grandmother as Roxanne Record, 53, and mother as Kadjah Record, 29.

According to the reports, police arrested each of them on a charge of first-degree murder.

Fox 13 said that while investigating, detectives said they learned the victim’s grandmother forced her to drink a bottle of the alcohol while the mother watched.

The news outlet reported that the East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner’s Office said an autopsy showed the cause of death was acute alcohol poisoning.

It quoted authorities as saying that the little girl had a blood-alcohol level of .680%, more than eight times the .08% driving limit for an adult.

