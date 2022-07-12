Chief Education Officer Urges Adults To Be Role Models For Children – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

Asserting the children are watching, Chief Education Officer Dr. Fiona Philip-Mayer has called on adults to lead by example and be role models.

“We must be role models in our use of social media, in the comments, in the utterances that we make. Our children need us to teach them the values, to teach them the manners that we so want as part of our school community,” Philip-Mayer asserted in a statement on Tuesday to mark the summer break.

“So let us all as adults be responsible in what we do, in what we say, appreciating that we must lead by example,” the Senior Education Ministry official stated.

She said that parents are partners.

– Advertisement –

“You allow us to have your children. For that we are ever so grateful. We continue to work alongside you and ask you to be the partners that are going to support your child’s development and for those of you who have done this in a beautiful way we say thank you as well,” the Chief Education Officer said.

She also had a message for students, assuring them that they are not too young to appreciate their efforts on their behalf and express gratitude.

As many young people transition to secondary school, Philip Mayer encouraged them to make the best of it.

In addition, she highlighted the need to continue to read and learn during the break from school as they engage in self-care and activities that uplift them and bond with their families.

And Philip-Mayer expressed gratitude to education stakeholders who had contributed to a good academic year with unexpected turns and limitations, but one for which all they could be proud.

Headline photo: Fiona Philip-Mayer (Stock image)

– Advertisement –