Chief Education Officer Reiterates Zero Tolerance For Unacceptable Behaviour By Adults In Education System – St. Lucia Times News

Chief Education Officer Dr. Fiona Philip-Mayer has reiterated zero tolerance for unacceptable behavior by any adult within Saint Lucia’s education system while announcing a ‘sensitive nature’ situation involving one of the Island’s schools.

She did not go into details in her statement on Thursday.

But on Wednesday, MBC Prime broke a story regarding allegations against a sports coach employed by an educational facility.

According to the television news story, the allegations pertained to conversations of a sexual nature between the coach and several minors.

” We are keenly aware that all procedures have been followed in terms of dealing with the matter as a matter of urgency,” Philip-Mayer stated, without making any reference to the MBC Prime story.

“There is on our part zero tolerance for any unacceptable behavior within any one of our institutions,” she asserted.

“And so we continue to work with the necessary authorities as well as our counselling teams to ensure that everything possible is done to bring the matter and resolve it in a manner that is acceptable as well as fair in terms of the delivery of any measures thereafter,” she explained.

Her complete statement appears below:

Headline photo: Fiona Philip-Mayer stock image

