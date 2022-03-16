Chief Education Officer Hopes For Safe Return Of Missing Teenagers – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

Chief Education Officer Dr. Fiona Philip-Mayer has expressed hopes for the safe return of two teenage females reported missing by their families.

She said it’s a sad day when any child goes missing, regardless of the period involved.

“In that case we hope for the shortest period that their families would know where they are. We can really empathise with the families knowing they’re not sure where their children are at this very moment,” the senior Education Ministry official stated.

“In the same vein, we also feel that sense of responsibility towards knowing where the children are,” Philip-Mayer said.

“We have been working with our counselling teams at the various schools to just speak to the importance of supporting our children,” she disclosed.

“Responsible behaviour, vigilant behaviour, being aware of their surroundings, choosing to behave inamanner that is acceptable in terms of the friends that they keep, the people that they engage with,” the Chief Education Officer explained.

In a March 7 post on its official Facebook page, the Royal Saint Lucia Police Force (RSLPF)announced that Darlene Daniel Piltie had been reported missing.

According to the RSLPF, individuals last saw the fifteen-year-old resident of New Dock Road, Vieux Fort, on Friday, March 4, 2022.

Desruisseaux teenager Haillie Davy is also missing.

A family member said individuals last saw the 16-year-old on Sunday at about 4:30 pm in the community.

Haillie was wearing grey Corinth Secondary track pants and an off-white spaghetti strap vest at the time.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of the missing teens is invited to call the police.

“For us it is always a very sad moment knowing that parents do not know where their children are and in this case we have female students being impacted,” the Chief Education Officer explained.

“We do not know what the outcome of this will be, but our hope – our desire is to have our children safely returned to their families and accounted for,” Philip-Mayer said.

Headline photo (L to R) Haillie & Darlene Daniel Piltie

