Chessie Sealy’s Mom Wants Twenty Years To Life Imprisonment For His Killer – St. Lucia Times

Chessie Sealy’s mother has welcomed news of a murder charge in her son’s death and wants twenty years to life imprisonment for his killer.

“I hope he takes a lifetime or twenty or thirty-something years,” Christina Sealy said.

“That’s a good step,” she said regarding news that police had charged Riverside Road, Castries resident Alison Wilson with her son’s murder.

A postmortem examination found that Chessie Sealy died from a stab wound to the heart.

Criminal Investigations Department (CID) officers charged Alison Wilson on Friday with causing Sealy’s death, and a City Magistrate’s Court remanded the accused in custody at the Bordelais Correctional Facility (BCF) when he appeared for a bail hearing.

However, the deceased’s mother expressed concern that the person who killed her son might serve a short jail term.

The mother said her 30-year-old son unexpectedly sustained a stab wound.

She said a doctor explained that the knife penetrated her son’s heart.

“The knife penetrate the heart and the knife jook something behind the heart,” Christina Sealy said.

She said the doctor informed the family that her son suffered internal bleeding and there was no way he would have survived.

She asserted that the individual who killed her son stabbed him with ‘a force’.

The mother told reporters that the killer is evil, possibly reads ‘old books’ and likely deals with the devil.

The mother said she believes the killer deliberately targetted her son’s heart, knowing it would cause Chessie’s death.

“He wanted the boy dead and the boy didn’t do nothing to deserve that, “Christina Sealy stated.

Bus drivers said the deceased, Chessie Sealy, 30, assisted them as a ‘Board Man,’ registering the order in which buses arrived at the bus stand to facilitate orderly boarding.

He also washed buses on the stand.

According to reports, an August 14 altercation involving Sealy and a Gros Islet bus driver over the boarding procedure led to the fatal stabbing.

The deceased’s mother revealed that her son was planning to give up his ‘Board Man’ job.

“He had said that peg thing he would have leave it alone because the drivers have no understanding, they does argue when he send them for their peg,” Christina Sealy recalled.

Headline photo: Chessie Sealy -Deceased

