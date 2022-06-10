Chastanet Welcomes Student Laptops, Chides Government Over E-Books – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

Opposition leader Allen Chastanet has welcomed the presentation of laptops to Micoud Secondary School students at a ceremony he attended on Thursday, asserting that he would support any initiative that assists the development of the nation’s children.

However, on his official Facebook page the former Prime Minister expressed disappointment with the current Government’s decision to ‘ completely abandon the E-books programme ‘ started under the former United Workers Party (UWP) administration.

According to the Micoud South MP, the E-Book programme had two components.

“The first component focused on supplying students with an electronic device/tablet which would help facilitate and nurture their ability to use devices to assist with achieving their educational goals,” he observed.

– Advertisement –

“The second and most important component consisted of digital textbooks which were uploaded onto the devices. This project would eliminate the need for parents to spend over $1000 annually purchasing physical textbooks for each of their children,” Chastanet stated.

He also explained that the digital textbooks would improve the learning experience for students because of the interactive lessons, including audio and video presentations.

Chastanet said the E-books would better allow teachers to follow students’ progress given the monitoring and evaluation tools the digital textbooks programme contained.

“Whilst anyone would be happy to receive a laptop, providing our nation’s children with a device which doesn’t contain any educational software will prove disadvantageous to both students and teachers. Our nation deserves better and I am calling on the Government to do better for our students and teachers,” Chastanet declared.

– Advertisement –