Chastanet: ‘We Must Not Allow CIP To Be Turned Into A Slush Fund!’

Opposition leader Allen Chastanet has raised questions regarding amendments giving power over the National Economic Fund to Cabinet.

In a statement on Monday, Chastanet said his United Workers Party (UWP) is immensely concerned about the Saint Lucia Labour Party (SLP) Government’s proposed amendments to the Economic Fund Act coming before the House of Parliament on Tuesday.

“We Must Not Allow CIP to be Turned into a Slush Fund!”

This move is alarming and should be of concern to all citizens, as the United Workers Party Government in establishing the fund in 2019 made sure the National Economic Fund Board was put in place to manage the use of the funds to safeguard transparency and accountability.

The legislation related to the National Economic Fund is to ensure good governance, transparency and accountability which were not adequately addressed in the CIP Act of 2015.

We must look at these changes closely because it has serious implications for us as a country. When we established the National Economic Fund it was to make sure we had checks and balances in place and that the funds were properly managed with clear guidelines in place as to how the funds should be used. This is monies outside of the Consolidated Fund, proceeds of our country’s CIP programme, and we must guard its use to ensure the people of Saint Lucia are getting those benefits. This change proposed by the Government clearly shows that the SLP Government will continue its pattern of deceit and hypocrisy, as there was so much said about the Fund when it was established in 2019. We cannot sit by and allow CIP to be turned into a slush fund at the whims and fancies of the Cabinet. It has to be managed properly with all the requisite attention to accountability. Why remove oversight and checks and balances on CIP Funds? There are a lot of questions that have to be answered.