Chastanet Warns Saint Lucians To Brace For More Fuel Hikes – St. Lucia Times News

Gas pump with a drop of gasoline fuel.

Accusing the Saint Lucia Labour Party (SLP) government of being seemingly uncaring despite the rising cost of living, opposition leader Allen Chastanet has warned citizens to brace for new hikes in fuel prices.

“Brace yourself because as of Monday, you will have to pay more for gas, diesel and cooking gas,” the United Workers Party (UWP) leader and former Prime Minister wrote on his official Facebook page on Saturday.

And he asserted that for a Government that constantly claims to care, they certainly don’t seem to care about how the constant increases in the cost of living make it increasingly difficult for Saint Lucians to put food on the table and survive.

The Micoud South MP recalled that the SLP administration presented the largest budget in Saint Lucia’s history two weeks ago.

Prime Minister Philip J. Pierre’s maiden fiscal package was for $1.8 billion.

Chastanet observed that the budget requires borrowing over $500 Million.

But he lamented that the Pierre administration did not see it fit to include programmes and initiatives that would ease citizens’ financial burdens.

“It is more important to show that you care by your actions than by just saying you care in every speech you give. Mr. Prime Minister Saint Lucians deserve better,” the opposition leader declared.

On Monday, March 21, 2022, hikes in gasoline, diesel, and LPG 100 Pound Cylinders took effect, with the Ministry of Commerce announcing that the next adjustment of the retail price of fuel products will be on Monday, April 11, 2022.