Chastanet: Waiting For the Next Election To Vent Frustration Won’t Work ‘In This Situation’ – St. Lucia Times

Ahead of a planned protest march on Saturday against the government, opposition leader Allen Chastanet told a news conference on Thursday that the traditional wait for elections to vent dissatisfaction would not work.

“I know, and I hear of the anger that people have. But the traditional way of waiting for the next election to vent our frustration and our dissatisfaction with the government in this situation is not going to work,” the United Workers Party (UWP) leader declared.

The former Prime Minister said what was occurring in Saint Lucia was unprecedented.

He described the ruling Saint Lucia Labour Party (SLP) administration as untrustworthy, incompetent, incapable, and heartless.

Saturday’s planned opposition protest march will take place in Vieux Fort.

Chastanet explained that there were multiple reasons for choosing the venue, while stating that what was taking place at St. Jude Hospital was a travesty.

“It is taking place in the South because I don’t think there’s any place where we have seen the policies of this government to be so oppressive to the citizens,” he told reporters.

The Micoud South MP referred to the ‘unconstitutional (crime)suppression Act’ as taking away civil liberties from people in the South without any accountability.

“No one has said anything. No one knows to what extent the Suppression Act has been used. There is no proper reporting of how many people’s homes were walked into, how many cars were set aside, how many people have been confined to their homes,” Chastanet observed.

He also stated that a development plan for the South had been dismantled with nothing to replace it.

Chastanet said Saturday’s protest march was to convey to the government that ‘enough is enough’.

“No violence. Simply to come out on Saturday and show this government that you are involved and you are engaged and you recognise your rights,” he asserted.

Headline photo: Allen Chastanet (File image)

