Chastanet ‘Very Sorry’ For Marcus Nicholas – St. Lucia Times News

Opposition leader Allen Chastanet has reacted to news that former United Workers Party (UWP) parliamentary opposition leader Marcus Nicholas would serve six months in jail effective Tuesday for using false documents for tax purposes.

A jury unanimously found the former Dennery North MP, charged in 2017 after being arrested for attempting to get a tax return in his girlfriend’s name, guilty.

“I am very sorry for Marcus,” opposition leader Allen Chastanet told reporters.

“It was a personal thing that he had. At the end of the day we have two different lives – when we’ re in government and then you have one as your personal,” the UWP leader stated.

At the same time, Chastanet disclosed that he was happy at the announcement by the office of the Director of Public Prosecutions of recent court convictions.

“We saw a murder case being successfully tried and I want to congratulate the DPP’s office. This is something that we had lost the ability of doing,” the former Prime Minister asserted.

And while admitting it was not enough, Chastanet expressed that Saint Lucia was moving in the right direction.

“I am glad to see the cases are coming in and they are being heard and if people did something wrong then they’re being held accountable,” the Micoud South MP told reporters.

Headline photo: (L to R) Marcus Nicholas & Allen Chastanet

