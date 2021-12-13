Chastanet Uses Guy Joseph Analogy To Explain Hilaire Land Rover ‘Scandal’

Former Saint Lucia Prime Minister Allen Chastanet took to Facebook last week using an analogy involving former Castries South East MP, Guy Joseph, to explain what he described as the Ernest Hilaire Land Rover scandal.

Guy Joseph was also Minister of Economic Development in Chastanet’s Government, which lost the July 26, 2021, general elections.

“Maybe if I use an analogy, more persons will have a greater appreciation of the extent of the Ernest Hilaire Land Rover Scandal,” Chastanet stated.

“Let’s say that Guy Joseph when he was Minister for Economic Development, purchased a vehicle for his brother and used up his duty-free allowance when purchasing this first vehicle,” he stated.

“He then decides that he wants to purchase a second vehicle duty-free,” Chastanet asserted.

He noted in the hypothetical scenario that since Joseph had used up his allowance purchasing the first vehicle for his brother, he then decided to buy the vehicle in the name of the Ministry of Economic Development to receive it duty-free.

“He then doesn’t inform the Government that he has purchased and registered a vehicle in the name of the Ministry,” the former Prime Minister said in the analogy he used.

“Then, upon leaving office as Minister, he tries to transfer the vehicle in his name.. Be honest, don’t you think that the SLP would be calling for Guy Joseph’s arrest?”

Chastanet’s also posted a video clip of a call he made to Newsmaker Live featuring Attorney at Law Thaddeus Antoine ‘to challenge and clarify’ misleading statements made.

The programme aired on Wednesday.

