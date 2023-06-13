Chastanet Urging Saint Lucians To Understand The Constitution – St. Lucia Times

– Advertisement –

Allen Chastanet has told the Toronto Radio station Flow 98.7 that although he sometimes misses being Prime Minister, he is now playing a different role as opposition leader, doing things never done before in that post.

It includes urging people to understand the Saint Lucia constitution.

“Sometimes,” was his response when asked whether he misses being Prime Minister of Saint Lucia.

Chastanet’s United Workers Party (UWP) lost the July 26, 2021, general elections.

The Saint Lucia Labour Party (SLP) won by a landslide.

“At the end of the day we have a democratic process and it’s there for a reason,” Chastanet stated.

“I am playing a very different role as the leader of the opposition, and I think that we are doing things that have never been done in that post before,” the former Prime Minister told Flow 98.7.

He said he was challenging many people in Saint Lucia, including civil society individuals, to understand the country’s constitution and some of the things written therein.

The UWP leader mentioned civil rights and democracy, which he said Canada practises well.

“If the Canadian government attempts to take away any of those things, there is a huge uproar. We have not reached that,” Chastanet observed.

He explained that there are positions, comments, and interviews he can do as opposition leader, that would be difficult as Prime Minister.

“I am grateful for both roles,” Chastanet stated.

