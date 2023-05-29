Chastanet Urges Support For His ‘Walk For Democracy’, Says Government Has ‘Gone Rogue’ – St. Lucia Times

– Advertisement –

Opposition leader Allen Chastanet has appealed to citizens to support his ‘March for Democracy’ on Tuesday, May 30th, declaring that the Saint Lucia Labour Party (SLP) administration has ‘gone rogue’.

Chastanet described Tuesday as a very important day when he will march from the office of the opposition leader in Vigie to parliament.

He recalled that at its last sitting, parliament voted to suspend him.

“I had no choice but to go back to the courts, and I am very grateful that I was able to win the court case and the government has agreed now to revoke that suspension,” the United Workers Party (UWP) leader said in a Facebook video Monday night.

He said a motion would go before parliament on Tuesday to revoke the suspension.

“But this is happening too frequently. This government is doing this with the greatest amount of ease. We’ve seen since they have come into office that on many occasions they have attempted unsuccessfully to suppress your civil liberties by operating in contravention of our constitution,” the former Prime Minister stated.

“Our constitution is what protects us from being an authoritarian dictatorship,” he noted.

Chastanet declared that while he was grateful to prevail in the courts twice, it was time to hear the people’s voices.

“That is why I am asking you to join me in my walk,” he said, adding that it was not a political event but about constitutional preservation and empowerment.

The Micoud South MP noted that other people around the world are prepared to die for their constitution and country.

“We don’t have to die. But we do have to send a message that our constitution is important. Our individual rights are important. And where we may have differences, there is a system to make decisions as to how we proceed,” Chastanet stated.

He said he respected that the SLP won the last elections and embraced his role as opposition leader.

However, the former Prime Minister observed that there was only so much he could do as one individual.

“I am asking you, please, come out and join the march,” Chastanet said.

