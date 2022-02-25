Chastanet Urges Government To Cushion Price Hikes – St. Lucia Times News

Internet file photo

Opposition leader Allen Chastanet has called on the administration of Prime Minister Philip J. Pierre to reveal plans to ease the burden of rising commodity prices on the people of this country, especially the vulnerable.

“What is the government doing to minimise the impact of the increasing cost of living for Saint Lucians?” The United Workers Party (UWP) leader asked.

“Over the last few months, we have experienced some of the highest rates of inflation,” the former Prime Minister and Minister of Finance observed.

He said due to the current oil price, there’s anticipation that the cost of gas at the pumps will rise, resulting in price hikes for goods people require.

“This is a serious issue,” Chastanet declared.

Headline photo: Internet stock image