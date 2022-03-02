Chastanet Urges Financial And CIP Restrictions On Russians – St. Lucia Times News

The Opposition United Workers Party stands in solidarity with the Government and People of Ukraine as Russian forces continue their invasion and attack on Ukraine which has created an economic and humanitarian crisis.

The Government of Saint Lucia, through the Ministry of External Affairs, has recently released a statement and condemned Russia for its actions.

The Opposition United Workers Party supports the position of the Government and People of Saint Lucia on this issue, especially in light of Saint Lucia’s principles, values and our participation in International Organizations.

As a Member of the United Nations we are committed to respect for sovereignty, the rule of law, peace and dialogue.