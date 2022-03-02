Chastanet Urges Financial And CIP Restrictions On Russians – St. Lucia Times News

The Opposition United Workers Party stands in solidarity with the Government and People of Ukraine as Russian forces continue their invasion and attack on Ukraine which has created an economic and humanitarian crisis.
The Government of Saint Lucia, through the Ministry of External Affairs, has recently released a statement and condemned Russia for its actions.
The Opposition United Workers Party supports the position of the Government and People of Saint Lucia on this issue, especially in light of Saint Lucia’s principles, values and our participation in International Organizations.
As a Member of the United Nations we are committed to respect for sovereignty, the rule of law, peace and dialogue.
In a recent interview, I noted that as much as possible when it comes to foreign policy Saint Lucia should speak with one singular voice. What we see taking place in Ukraine does have implications for us geopolitically and it is important for us to participate meaningfully as I also warned against Saint Lucia abstaining from this issue as it did in 2014 over the issue of the Russian annexation of Crimea.
Now that the Government of Saint Lucia has stated the country’s position on the attack on Ukraine, the Opposition offers its support and joins in calls for meaningful dialogue and a peaceful resolution.
As the Leader of the Opposition, I have also strongly advised that the Saint Lucia Government and the region consider measures to impose additional limitations on Russia in our territories.
The Western countries currently are imposing sanctions against the Russians and part of it is to create isolation . . . If we are going to support the West in these initiatives then clearly putting a temporary ban on new Russian applicants to Citizenship by Investment (CIP) and limiting Russian access to our banking system in Saint Lucia to avoid Saint Lucia being used as an intermediary is something we have to consider at this time.