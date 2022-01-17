Chastanet Urges Coherent Strategy In Battle Against COVID-19 – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

Opposition leader Allen Chastanet has said that Saint Lucia needs a coherent strategy to address the COVID-19 spike effectively.

“We all now know that the SLP administration never had a plan to address Covid-19. Even while they sat in Opposition watching us manage Covid-19 for 18 months and participated in NEMAC meetings, they learned nothing,” the former Prime Minister asserted in an address Sunday night.

And he declared that six months later, the SLP administration still wants people to believe nothing is a plan.

Chastanet asserted that the Covid-19 measures over the holiday season were ill-informed and irresponsible.

But he observed that there have still been no new protocol changes or improved enforcement with the virus spreading, and the delicate balance between lives and livelihoods is at risk.

Noting that fighting COVID-19 is everyone’s job, the United Workers Party (UWP) leader spoke of the need to urgently step up the vaccination drive as he called on the population to get vaccinated.

“There needs to be a reinvigorated national effort, with a greater sense of urgency in dealing with Delta, Omicron and other variants to come. Our administration had set up the COVID-19 Command Centre to analyze data, anticipate, make useful recommendations, engage stakeholders, and share information with the public. We now know this is not how things are being done. Cabinet has all of a sudden become the oracle on Covid management,” Chastanet stated.

He quoted the Chairman of the national COVID-19 Management Centre Cletus Springer, saying in a statement to Voice Newspaper that full transparency is the best policy.

“Mr. Springer could not be more correct. We can only hope the Government also recognizes the truth in Mr. Springer’s published recommendations,” Chastanet said.

And he questioned what example the Government is setting for the people if it continues business as usual.

Chastanet recalled that when his administration was in office, the purpose of the State of Emergency and Curfews was to remind people that there was a crisis.

In this regard, he expressed that the country needs heightened awareness, so people don’t let their guard down.

