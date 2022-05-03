Chastanet To Respond To Budget In Televised Address – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

The United Workers Party invites the nation to view the address by its Political Leader and

Leader of the Parliamentary Opposition Hon. Allen Michael Chastanet this evening

Tuesday May 3rd at 8:00pm.

The address will serve as a rebuttal to the Budget Presentation by Prime Minister Philip J.

Pierre.

The Economic and Social Review vindicates the work of the United Workers Party Government and it is important that the country understands where the UWP Government

left off.

The UWP wishes to reiterate that it will not be silenced and will continue to perform its

role and advocate for the benefit of all the people of Saint Lucia.

– Advertisement –

The attempts to silence the voice of the Opposition in the House of Parliament will not go

unchallenged.

Source: United Workers Party

– Advertisement –