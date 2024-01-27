Chastanet To Address The Nation – St. Lucia Times

Rising crime, the higher cost of living, and lack of access to essential medical care will be among the topics of opposition leader Allen Chastanet’s address to the nation.

The disclosure came in a statement on Friday from Chastanet’s office.

The release said the United Workers Party (UWP) leader would deliver a ‘compelling discourse’ on the country’s critical issues on Sunday, January 28, at 8:00 pm .

It said Chastanet’s address would also call for collaborative solutions, emphasising the importance of unity and cooperation across party lines to ensure a better future for all.

“The address marks a pivotal moment in our nation’s political landscape, signaling a proactive approach towards addressing the multifaceted challenges that impact the lives of our citizens,” the release stated.

In a separate Facebook post, Chastanet declared that 2023 was a tough year for many Saint Lucians.

Nevertheless, he asserted that, given the government’s current stance, 2024 looks like it will be ‘more of the same’.

The former prime minister invited citizens to tune in to his New Year’s address live via Hot7 TV, GVD TV, Sky FM, Rev-Up 97.1FM, and Facebook.