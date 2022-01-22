Chastanet Thanks United States For Field Hospital, Vehicles Donation – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

Opposition leader Allen Chastanet has expressed gratitude to the United States for donating a field hospital and utility vehicles to Saint Lucia, describing the gifts as ‘needed support’ for this country.

The former Prime Minister observed that his Administration worked hard to strengthen Saint Lucia’s relationship with the United States.

“And we have already seen the benefits in the softening of the Leahy Law and our police being allowed to participate in U.S. funded training activities,” Chastanet wrote on his official Facebook page.

“We had been in discussions with the United States for some time for this donation, first as a response to Climate Change and responding to natural disasters,” he said of the field hospital and utility vehicles gift.

“However, as the pandemic hit, we proposed it be set up as a respiratory hospital for the south. We are pleased that it has finally come to fruition and the present Administration saw it fitting to accept the donation,” the United Workers Party (UWP) leader stated.

The 40-bed field hospital and utility vehicles were made possible through the U.S. Southern Command Humanitarian Assistance Program.

