Chastanet Talks Agriculture, Tourism With Egyptian Ambassador – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

Opposition leader Allen Chastanet said he discussed several areas with Egypt’s Ambassador to Saint Lucia, including tourism and agriculture.

Chastanet wrote on Facebook that he met Ambassador Maher El-Adawy earlier this week.

“Given that relations between our two countries have been relatively dormant, I was happy to discuss with Ambassador El-Adawy areas where Saint Lucia and Egypt could improve and deepen cooperation, particularly in the areas of agriculture, tourism, and cultural preservation,” Chastanet stated.

The former Saint Lucia Prime Minister said he was particularly impressed with the ambassador’s appreciation and concern for the threats that small island developing states like Saint Lucia face, including climate change.

– Advertisement –

And Chastanet, a former Tourism Minister, spoke of the Egyptian diplomat’s desire to see more international assistance to help with mitigation and adaptation.

The Micoud South MP looked forward to the opportunities that the Government and people of Saint Lucia could benefit from by working with their Egyptian colleagues to develop further and strengthen Saint Lucia.

Chastanet concluded his Facebook post by wishing the Egyptian diplomat and his wife the ‘very best’.

– Advertisement –