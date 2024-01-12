Chastanet Supports Smartt Move – St. Lucia Times

Opposition leader Allen Chastanet is backing Saint Lucia’s representative, Claire-Marissa Smartt, at the Miss OECS 2024 pageant in Dominica.

“Tonight, we stand in full support of Ms. Claire Smartt as she represents the vibrant spirit and rich culture of Saint Lucia at the Miss OECS Pageant happening in Dominica. Wishing you the very best Claire. Here’s to you making your mark and showcasing the best of Saint Lucia to the world,” Chastanet wrote Friday on Facebook.

Pageant organizers have announced the following lineup for the event on Friday night:

1. Amonai Francis – Grenada2. Thyana Sebastian – Antigua3. Adicia Burton – Dominica4. Claire-Marissa Smartt – St. Lucia5. Anika Christopher – British Virgin Islands

“Each contestant brings a unique blend of grace, intelligence, and charisma to the stage, making it a tough competition to judge,” a pageant release said.

The release observed that the Miss OECS Pageant is not just a beauty competition but a celebration of talent, culture, and empowerment.

In addition, it invited interested individuals to witness the event on Friday, January 12, 2024, at 8:00 pm.

According to the organizers, it will be a night filled with inspiration and support for “these remarkable contestants as they embark on this incredible journey”.

The Dominica government is among the sponsors.

For individuals unable to attend in person, the organizers have provided an online stream of the Miss OECS Pageant 2024 at:https://vibeantv.com/index.php/en/subscribe/view-membership-details/24:miss-oecs-2024