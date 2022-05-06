Chastanet Suggests Government Use CIP Revenue For Cost Of Living Relief – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

Opposition leader Allen Chastanet has again called out the Saint Lucia Labour Party (SLP) government over cost of living relief measures, suggesting that the Philip J. Pierre administration use Citizenship by Investment (CIP) revenue for that purpose.

On his Facebook page, the former Prime Minister and Minister of Finance observed that based on the 2022-2023 Budget, revenue from the CIP is now $100 Million – the highest it has ever been.

“Why can’t they use this increased CIP revenue to deliver on their $1500 income support promise or increase the amount that Government is subsidizing fuel, kerosene, and cooking gas to make it cheaper for you?” The United Workers Party (UWP) leader wrote.

Remember that one of the first things that the SLP did upon assuming office was to amend the CIP legislation to make it easier for them to spend CIP funds,” Chastanet asserted.

And he declared that he could only conclude that Prime Minister Pierre doesn’t care.

