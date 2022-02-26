Chastanet Says War The Last Thing The World Needs Now – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

Former Saint Lucia Prime Minister Allen Chastanet says his thoughts and prayers are with the people of Ukraine, invaded this week by Russian forces.

“The last thing that the world needs right now is war,” Chastanet; currently the leader of Saint Lucia’s parliamentary opposition, stated.

On his official Facebook page, Chastanet observed that Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky spoke in a video conference with European Union leaders and told them: “This might be the last time you see me alive.”

Chastanet said Zelensky has since put on his military attire and joined in the fight to defend his country.

The Saint Lucia opposition leader’s Facebook remarks on Friday came as the BBC reported the sound of gunfire echoing through Ukraine’s capital Kyiv as Russian tanks entered the city for the first time.

Ukraine’s Ministry of Defence called on those living in the northern outskirts, where the tanks were, to make firebombs “to neutralise the enemy.”

The European Union has announced new sanctions to freeze Vladimir Putin’s assets in Europe.

At the same time, the Kremlin has said that Russia is ready for talks with Ukraine.

The Caribbean Community (CARICOM) has strongly condemned the military attacks and invasion of Ukraine by The Russian Federation.

And the regional grouping has called for the immediate and complete withdrawal of the military presence and cessation of any further actions that may intensify ‘ the current perilous situation.’

