Chastanet Says ‘Walk For Democracy’ On Despite Fake News From ‘SLP Operatives’ – St. Lucia Times

Opposition leader Allen Chastanet took to Facebook to announce that a ‘Walk for Democracy’ on Tuesday, May 30, 2023, is on, despite fake news to the contrary by ‘operatives’ of the ruling Saint Lucia Labour Party (SLP).

“Operatives of the SLP are currently circulating a flyer indicating that the Walk for Democracy has been postponed. This is categorically false! Looking forward to you joining the walk this Tuesday. Yo Pèh!” The United Workers Party (UWP) leader declared.

Two days ago, the UWP issued what it described as a rallying call to ‘ fellow advocates of democracy, champions of justice, and defenders of liberty’ to join Tuesday’s walk beginning at 8:00 am.

“The time has come to unite and make our voices heard,” the opposition party asserted.

“We are embarking on a historic Walk for Democracy, from the Office of the Leader of the Opposition to the very heart of our nation’s democracy—the Parliament,” the UWP said in a release.

“It is a critical moment for our society as we gather to reinforce the fundamental principles that lie at the core of our existence: the power of the people, the right to free expression, and the importance of an inclusive and transparent governance,” the party explained.

“Together, we will champion these principles and demand their unwavering protection,” the UWP release stated.

