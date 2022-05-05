Chastanet Says UWP Not Afraid Of Being Investigated – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

United Workers Party (UWP) leader Allen Chastanet says that his party has never been afraid of being investigated or held accountable.

Chastanet spoke this week in a televised statement on Prime Minister Philip J Pierre’s budget policy.

The opposition leader observed that Pierre continues to refer to corruption, the rule of law, and talk about a Special Prosecutor.

But he noted that the prime minister calls out the former UWP administration members with no proof while ignoring evidence of ‘blatant wrongdoing’ within his camp.

“The United Workers Party has never been afraid of being investigated or being held accountable. That is why in 2017, our government complied with the recommendation of the Ramsahoye Commission by amending the Crown Proceedings Act to protect the

funds of the State by removing the statute of limitations,” Chastanet recalled.

“Now, we must all ask ourselves, who will hold the SLP Government accountable?” The former Prime Minister stated.

