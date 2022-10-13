Chastanet Says UWP Is Not In ‘Shambles’ – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

United Workers Party (UWP) leader Allen Chastanet rejected suggestions that the party is in ‘shambles’ during an appearance Wednesday night on the DBS Television programme Newsmaker Live.

“I am not overly concerned that people talk about the party is in shambles. The party is not in shambles,” Chastanet, who led the UWP to a massive defeat at July 26, 2021, general elections, told programme host – Timothy Poleon.

Chastanet’s party lost power, holding on to a mere two of the eleven seats it formerly had in the 17-seat parliament.

Regarding the UWP, he said the organisation was going through what any other party would experience after an election loss.

– Advertisement –

“Everybody all of a sudden starts throwing everything on the wall in terms of what they think the solution is,” he explained.

“Should that person run the seat again? Should Allen Chastanet be the leader, should such and such be the Chairman?” The former Prime Minister said.

“That’s what’s going on,” he told Newsmaker Live.

Chastanet observed that an election process within a political party would involve people competing against each other with conflicting views.

Chastanet said some feel that’s a weakness, but it is not.

“The more of an argument you hear and the more difference of opinion you hear actually speaks to the strength of the party,” he asserted.

Chastanet said he hoped the UWP would hold its convention in the first quarter of next year.

And e disclosed that he has not decided to call it quits.

“I am here because I still believe there’s a contribution I need to make. I am here because I have been encouraged by a lot of people to be here,” he asserted.

“I think what’s good about me – I don’t need to be Prime Minister. So I am not doing this to become Prime Minister. I am not doing this because I want to control the party,” the former Prime Minister said.

“I have given sixteen years directly into the politics of Saint Lucia,” he recalled.

– Advertisement –