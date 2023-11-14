Chastanet Says SLP Using His Skin Colour, Birthplace To Remove Him From Politics – St. Lucia Times

– Advertisement –

Opposition leader Allen Chastanet has accused the ruling Saint Lucia Labour Party (SLP) of seeking to remove him from the local political landscape, using every possible strategy, including his skin colour and birthplace.

Chastanet declared that the SLP began its campaign when he became the United Workers Party (UWP) leader in 2013.

“The SLP has employed every strategy possible to get rid of me from Saint Lucian politics,” the former Prime Minister wrote on Facebook.

“They even launched a campaign against me based on the colour of my skin and the country that I was born,” the Micoud South MP said.

“They are now so desperate to get rid of me from the political landscape that they are working on legislation to table in Parliament, which would prevent me from serving the people of Micoud South and the citizens of Saint Lucia,” the opposition leader stated.

On Sunday, UWP spokesman Lenard ‘Spider’ Montoute accused the SLP administration of planning to use its parliamentary majority to ensure only a Saint Lucia-born individual could become Prime Minister of this country.

The government enjoys a 15-2 majority in parliament.

On Sunday, Grenada’s Prime Minister Dickon Mitchell urged the audience at an SLP event to ensure they put Saint Lucians into office.

Individuals with consenting and opposing views took to social media regarding Mitchell’s remarks, viewed as an oblique reference to Allen Chastanet.

Chastanet was born in Martinique due to ‘medical complications’.

But he said he has spent most of his life working, developing, and serving Saint Lucia, the country he loves dearly.

The UWP leader explained that he could have chosen to live anywhere.

“But this is where my heart truly belongs. In the famous words of Morningstar – ‘Saint Lucia We Love!’” Chastanet stated.

