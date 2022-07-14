Chastanet Says Saint Lucia Economy Collapsing Under Pierre – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

Rejecting an offer to present solutions to the government as Saint Lucia faces unprecedented economic challenges, opposition leader Allen Chastanet has declared that the national economy is starting to collapse under Prime Minister Philip J. Pierre.

Chastanet made the comments Wednesday during the HTS Evening News.

He said he had zero confidence in Pierre’s offer to solve the problems.

“He has a problem with tourism. He has a problem with agriculture. He has a problem with manufacturing. In fact, the entire economy is starting to collapse under him, and he has no solutions,” Chastanet declared.

The former Prime Minister recalled that he had made recommendations to Pierre before.

But he said the Prime Minister ridiculed the suggestions.

“We gave him a six-point plan. He laughed at it. He said it was a joke, so the fact is that this Prime Minister has shown no willingness to work with the opposition,” Chastanet told HTS Evening News.

Prime Minister Philip J. Pierre had invited all stakeholders, including the opposition, to provide solutions as Saint Lucia faces unprecedented challenges.

Citing climate change and the war in Ukraine, the Finance Minister has said there has never been a time, not even at the height of the COVID-19 crisis, that being in government has been ‘so tough’.

