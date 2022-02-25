Chastanet Says RSLPF Warrant Execution Timing, Timeline Unfair – St. Lucia Times News

As it implements a countrywide warrant execution drive, opposition leader Allen Chastanet has taken issue with the timing and timeline of the Royal Saint Lucia Police Force (RSLPF).

“The timing and the timeline given in this notice is absolutely unfair. The people deserve better!” The former Prime Minister asserted on his official Facebook page.

Chastanet’s reaction followed an RSLPF announcement that as regards the warrant execution drive, anyone with outstanding court fines, including fines for traffic violations, should pay up at the District Court office no later than March 4, 2022.

On Friday on its official Facebook page, the RSLPF warned that arrest and detention face individuals who fail to comply until the fines are paid.

The notice reminded members of the public that the District Court Offices are located on St. Louis Street in Castries and on Commercial Street in Vieux Fort.

And it said the police prefer the cooperation of people to whom the notice applies.