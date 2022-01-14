Chastanet Says People Must Speak Up To Hold The Government Accountable – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

Former Saint Lucia Prime Minister Allen Chastanet has expressed that people must speak up for the current government to be accountable.

“If we are going to hold this government accountable particularly with their mental state of supremacy, one of arrogance, the people need to speak,” the United Workers Party (UWP) leader told a news conference on Thursday.

“I have asked myself the question over and over again given what is taking place in the last five months, where are the voices of our civil society? Where are the voices of our community leaders? Where are the voices of our churches?” He asked.

In this regard, Chastanet said the response from many people he spoke with has been ‘real fear of victimisation.’

– Advertisement –

“And who can blame them, because a government is doing the things that they are doing so blatantly,” he observed.

Chastanet recalled that the Saint Lucia Labour Party (SLP), while in opposition, campaigned against the State of Emergency, even though it was necessary for a curfew.

“You could not go back on that promise and so you come up with confinement. You spit in the face of law-abiding people in this country and create a rule for yourself and it is now coming home to roost because the people know it,” the former PM asserted.

According to Chastanet, if the government cannot follow the rule of law, it cannot expect those it governs to do so.

He again raised the matter of the importation of Dr. Ernest Hilaire’s Range Rover, which the opposition has dubbed ‘Rovergate.’

Recently Chastanet demanded answers from the Acting Comptroller of Customs over the decision to withdraw the criminal case against Dr. Ernest Hilaire regarding the importation of a Range Rover Discovery Sport motor vehicle.

And during Thursday’s news conference, he also criticised the government’s handling of the current COVID-19 situation, as Saint Lucia grapples with a massive surge in cases of the virus.

Chastanet declared that the actions and policies of the government do not support assertions that they want to get rid of the current fifth wave of the virus quickly.

“In essence, Saint Lucians have been left to their own. It doesn’t take a mathematical genius to understand where we are heading,” he asserted.

– Advertisement –