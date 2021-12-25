Chastanet Says People Confused Over COVID-19 Confinement Hours

– Advertisement –

Opposition leader Allen Chastanet, asserting there’s public confusion over COVID-19 confinement hours, has urged citizens to make it home with time to spare and ensure they are not caught off-guard.

“We know a lot of people are confused about the Government’s ‘confinement’ hours and how it’s being communicated and shared, especially during this holiday season,” the former Prime Minister observed on his official Facebook page.

“Remember to be safe this season, drink responsibly, don’t drink and drive, mask up and avoid huge crowds. Have a Blessed season and Stay Safe,” the Micoud South MP urged.

Chastanet’s remarks came as Health, Wellness, and Elderly Affairs Minister Moses Jn Baptiste announced adjusted protocols for Christmas and New Year.

Jn Baptiste encouraged everyone to be even more vigilant this Christmas season due to the threat of the Omicron variant and, on behalf of the government, urged personal, family, and community responsibility to stop the spread of COVID-19.

“We also recognise that during this difficult time some long-held traditions will have to be curtailed or greatly reduced. This will continue to cause dislocation of families and the community in general,” the Vieux Fort North MP stated.

Headline photo: September 6, 2021 police check.

