Chastanet Says Opposition Concerned, Not Seeking Political Mileage From Crime – St. Lucia Times

United Workers Party (UWP) leader Allen Chastanet declared in an interview Thursday with Good Morning Saint Lucia that the opposition is concerned about and not seeking political mileage from crime.

He also said he wants to continue supporting the government and especially the police, social workers, and others who are working hard to address the crime problem.

The former Prime Minister’s comments came one day after he resubmitted anti-crime proposals to the government.

Chastanet had initially sent the proposals to Prime Minister Philip J. Pierre in a December 8, 2022 open letter.

But the UWP, in a statement Wednesday, noted that ‘regrettably’ the ‘well-intentioned suggestions’ met with rejection.

“As an opposition, we don’t look to make any kind of political mileage on the situation,” Chastanet told Good Morning Saint Lucia regarding Saint Lucia’s crime spike.

“Sadly, anytime you give any commentary, some people would want to interpret it as being political. It’s not,” the Micoud South MP asserted.

“It’s really coming from a place of concern,” the UWP leader told programme Host, Shannon Lebourne.

Chastanet explained that as a former Prime Minister, he knows how difficult it is to deal with crime.

But, he spoke of the need for a holistic approach that requires tackling multiple issues.

“Our criticism of this government is that you wanted the job. You said you were ready from day one, and clearly, all the evidence is to the contrary,” the former Prime Minister stated.

“We are all paying that price for their incompetence,” Chastanet lamented.

