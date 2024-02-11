‘Chastanet Says, ‘Join Us In Saving Saint Lucia’ – St. Lucia Times

Opposition leader Allen Chastanet has appealed to citizens to join his United Workers Party (UWP) in saving Saint Lucia, warning that the country was in peril.

“I am asking you to join us in saving Saint Lucia because Saint Lucia is in serious, serious trouble,” he stated.

Chastanet spoke during an opposition round table discussion last week.

The activity addressed several challenges facing Saint Lucia.

They included crime and violence, health care, the economy, and the performance of the Saint Lucia Labour Party (SLP), which swept to power after a landslide election win on July 26, 2021.

The opposition leader disclosed that the UWP was recruiting people and would have town hall meetings and conversations with everybody.

“We want you to get involved and we have set up a structure in our party where the constituency branches will have a significant part to play in the policies of our country, not only leading up to the elections but also in making sure that we are doing the right thing,” he said.

“I am proud of the fact that persons like Richard Frederick were expelled from our party, and other persons who did not meet the standards of our party,” Chastanet told the round table event.

In this regard, he explained that the UWP would not make decisions merely to win an election, but would do what is right for Saint Lucia.

Chastanet said his former administration had the plan to grow the national economy and create affordable health through its insurance programme.

In addition, he said the UWP government planned to create a globally competitive education system and a better security system.

He declared that there was evidence around Saint Lucia of his administration’s numerous investments in strengthening security and justice and growing the economy.

The former Prime Minister asserted that the objective was to enable Saint Lucians to ‘do for themselves’ and have an international standard of living.

He said it was important for everyone to play a part in holding every government accountable.

“Let’s take the emotions out of this and just deal with the hard choices we have to make. We have very hard choices to make in this country because we cannot supply everything for ourselves,” Chastanet warned.

“Nobody else in the world cares about us. There is no magic wand to be waved. The magic wand is us,” the opposition leader explained.

“It is not until we all demand better, that we all participate and educate ourselves as to what the issues are and the choices are and participate in our election process that we are going to succeed,” the Micoud South MP stated.