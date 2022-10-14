Chastanet Says Joachim Henry Taking Him To Court – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

United Workers Party (UWP) leader Allen Chastanet has disclosed that Minister for Equity, Social Justice, and Empowerment Joachim Henry is taking him to court.

“I was served with a notice by Joachim Henry to take me to court,” Chastanet disclosed Wednesday night during an appearance on the DBS Television programme Newsmaker Live

The former Prime Minister explained that the issue pertained to his statements regarding Henry’s participation in the “church affair’ with former Economic Development Minister Guy Joseph.

Henry entered the Seventh Day Adventist church in Forestiere, Castries, during a service in April last year and confronted Joseph.

– Advertisement –

Joseph was the incumbent MP for Castries South East at the time, and Henry, who subsequently won the seat in the July 26, 2021 elections, was the challenger.

In addition to facing court action by Joachim Henry, Chastanet is due to appear before the Privileges Committee later this month.

He is to respond to two complaints arising from utterances in Parliament regarding Castries South MP Dr. Ernest Hilaire and Castries Central MP Richard Frederick.

Chastanet had asserted during a sitting of Parliament that Hilaire had a joint account with now-deceased Saudi billionaire Walid Juffali.

Hilaire has flatly denied the assertion.

On the other hand, Chastanet made claims in Parliament regarding a trip Richard Frederick made to the United States, over which Frederick took issue.

“I was in the United States for about a week, and notwithstanding, the leader of the opposition had the audacity to say that I was granted a three-day visa,” Frederick told reporters in July as he accused Chastanet of misleading the house.

And the Castries Central MP indicated at the time that he would have written House Speaker Claudius Francis to table a motion to have Chastanet answer to the Privileges Committee, Parliament’s disciplinary organ, for misleading the house.

Headline photo: (L to R) Allen Chastanet & Joachim Henry

– Advertisement –