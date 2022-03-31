Chastanet Says Budget Exposed SLP’s ‘Big Lie’ – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

Opposition leader Allen Chastanet has taken issue with Prime Minister Philip J. Pierre’s $1.8 billion maiden budget for 2022-2023, declaring that the fiscal measure exposed the ‘big lie’ perpetuated by the ruling Saint Lucia Labour Party (SLP) against the former government.

“The economy grew by 10 percent,” Chastanet noted.

“We saw that all these claims of borrowing by my government are unfounded,” the former Prime Minister and Minister of Finance told the HTS Evening News on Wednesday.

“We have seen that the policies of the United Workers Party when it came to recovering the economy have worked,” Chastanet declared.

– Advertisement –

He asserted that the question that needed an answer was if the current administration had not stopped many of the projects of its predecessor, how much further along Saint Lucia would have been.

“This budget really helped to put the facts on the table for everyone to see for themselves the big lie that was perpetuated by the labour party,” the Micoud South MP stated.

He accused the SLP of wanting to bluff everyone and explained that every administration borrows.

The labour administration has consistently pointed to excessive borrowing under the previous Chastanet government.

But according to the former Prime Minister, his administration performed well during an exceedingly difficult time.

And he declared that Pierre’s maiden budget failed to address the problems of inflation facing the country, expressing that he was shocked that the measure was devoid of protective measures from rising prices.

– Advertisement –