Chastanet Says A Reelected UWP Would Have Completed SJH

Fifteen years after the St. Jude Hospital (SJH) fire, Allen Chastanet, former Prime Minister of Saint Lucia, laments over delays in the health facility’s reconstruction.

“Today marks 15 years since the devastating fire that destroyed St. Jude Hospital—a tragic event that left the people of the south without an adequate healthcare facility. Fifteen years on, we find ourselves still without the new, state-of-the-art hospital that our people deserve. Had the United Workers Party (UWP) been reelected in 2021, this vital project would have been completed by now!” Chastanet asserted.

The former Prime Minister aired his thoughts on social media, adding, “We were on track to deliver a world-class hospital, with advanced healthcare services for our citizens.”

The UWP administration held office from 2016 to 2021 but the party’s tenure did not see the SJH reconstruction completed.

Since then, progress reports on St. Jude’s reconstruction have been periodically issued by the current government of the St. Lucia Labour Party, over the past three years.

Most recently, Silas Wilson, the Liaison Officer on the project, appeared on local news station MBC where he declared that four buildings which were expected to be completed in June this year but were not due to shipping delays, were now on track to be finished by the end of this year.

Wilson said: “On September the 12th the government will be hosting a contract signing ceremony at the Finance Administrative Center in Castries.”

This ceremony, Wilson disclosed, would kickstart phase two of the project, which includes completion of the four delayed buildings.

The government hopes to maintain this momentum, completing other key surrounding facilities, ultimately leading to completion of St. Jude Hospital’s reconstruction.

