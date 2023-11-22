Chastanet Responds To Special Prosecutor Appointment, Raises Questions – St. Lucia Times

– Advertisement –

Opposition leader Allen Chastanet has responded to the appointment of Mr. Robert Innocent as Special Prosecutor.

Saint Lucia’s Special Prosecutor Act empowers an attorney-at-law appointed by the Judicial and Legal Services Commission to serve as Special Prosecutor.

The legislation authorises the Office holder to receive complaints and investigate credible reports of corrupt conduct by incumbent public officials and public officials who have demitted office.

“I think that at any point we can strengthen our processes to hold everyone accountable in public office, I think it is a very good thing,” Chastanet told reporters Tuesday on the margins of a sitting of parliament.

Nevertheless, the former Prime Minister questioned the Special Prosecutor’s work.

The United Workers Party (UWP) leader noted that Saint Lucia already has a process under the constitution.

Regarding investigations and prosecution, he observed that the only individuals who could initiate prosecutions were the Attorney General for civil matters and the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) for criminal matters.

Chastanet hoped for an announcement soon that the Special Prosecutor would have staff to conduct investigations and gather evidence.

Asked whether he believed the Special Prosecutor appointment was the beginning of a witch hunt, the UWP leader responded that he could not say that.

“I have no idea. I don’t know if you could enlighten me as to what this job description – the agenda is. If, in fact, the agenda is for justice, then there should be no agenda, Chastanet declared.

He questioned whether the Special Prosecutor would oversee current investigations, including ‘Rovergate’ and the account opened by now-deceased Saudi billionaire Walid Juffali.

“The Auditor General asked a very important question in her letter. Why did Dr. Juffali put the money into the account?” Chastanet recalled.

He observed that the matter has been investigated and there’s evidence regarding what transpired.

But he said he did not know whether the Special Prosecutor would continue the probe and prepare the matter for the court.

Chastanet said the Special Prosecutor would have to do so in conjunction with the DPP, the only person who can approve prosecution.

