Chastanet Responds To Latest Hikes In Fuel Prices – St. Lucia Times News

Opposition leader Allen Chastanet has responded to the latest hikes in kerosene, diesel, and LPG prices.

“The SLP Administration has increased fuel prices yet again. What is most disheartening is that the Government saw no need to introduce measures in the budget to protect you from these continuous price increases,” Chastanet stated.

“I guess this is the visionary and caring leadership that Philip was boasting about during the budget,” the United Workers (UWP) leader said on his Facebook page.

The Ministry of Commerce, Manufacturing, Business Development, Cooperatives, and Consumer Affairs on Monday announced the following fuel price adjustments:

GASOLINE remains unchanged at $3.51 per litre or $15.95 per gallon

Kerosene increased from $2.33 to $3.09 per litre or from $10.57 to $14.03 per gallon

Diesel increased from $3.51 to $3.57 per litre or from $15.95 to $16.23 per gallon

Regarding LPG, the adjustments are as follows:

20 Pound Cylinder (9.07 kg) increased from $39.81 to $42.93 per cylinder

22 Pound Cylinder (9.98 kg) increased from $43.79 to $47.23 per cylinder

100 Pound Cylinder (45.36kg) increased from $309.89 to $341.16 per cylinder

The Ministry said it would announce the subsequent adjustment in the retail price of fuel on May 23.

