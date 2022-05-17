Chastanet Responds To Frederick’s Criticism Over Dugard Housing Crisis – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

Opposition leader Allen Chastanet declaring that what has been dubbed the Dugard housing crisis is not a matter to play politics with, has said that Housing Minister Richard Frederick has gone in the direction of making the issue about Allen Chastanet.

“This is about putting people first,” the Micoud South MP wrote on his official Facebook page.

The former Prime Minister disclosed that he visited the families in Dugard, Micoud, displaced after a court-ordered demolition of their homes in a decades-long land dispute.

Demolition in progress – Courtesy HTS

“I am hoping that the Government will allocate some Crown lands to the affected families and provide some funds to immediately provide much needed relief and build some housing for residents,” the United Workers Party (UWP) leader stated.

– Advertisement –

“Both parties involved have suffered a tremendous amount of hurt over this situation and we must do all we can to start the healing process in the community,” Chastanet asserted.

On Monday, HTS Evening News quoted Housing Minister Richard as saying that the Allen Chastanet, then Prime Minister, let the people down.

Frederick told HTS that the Chastanet administration should have bought the disputed property and arrived at terms with the land occupants.

“From all indications they had gone to their rep, the ex Prime Minister, who in my view could have done something to avoid the situation,” Frederick told HTS.

But he observed that Chastanet, in whose constituency the displacements have occurred, did ‘absolutely nothing.’

According to Frederick, thirty families are homeless, and he explained that the Government would do whatever it could to assist.

A Government delegation was due to visit the affected community Tuesday.

– Advertisement –