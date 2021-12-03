Chastanet Responds After Dropping Of Charges In Hilaire Land Rover Case

Opposition leader Allen Chastanet says the dropping of charges in the Land Rover case involving Dr. Ernest Hilaire raises more questions than answers.

And the former Prime Minister described as ‘a bit bewildering’, the perception of Hilaire and Prime Minister Philip J. Pierre that the outcome was just.

Hilaire told reporters this week that mediation resolved the matter, and the Comptroller of Customs withdrew charges.

The Castries South MP and former Saint Lucia High Commissioner to the UK also said there was agreement that Customs would return his Land Rover vehicle, which its officers detained in 2020 amid claims of irregularities in its importation.

“We are talking about a new Comptroller of Customs and a new Attorney General and there’s a lot of information that needs to be ascertained before I can give a final position,” opposition leader Allen Chastanet said regarding the case.

Chastanet believed that the Comptroller owes everyone an explanation regarding what new information surfaced to cause the withdrawal of the case.

“We have the evidence which was substantiated by Ernest Hilaire himself in his own interviews that the vehicle was registered in the name of the High Commission and what is not being answered is who gave Ernest Hilaire permission to purchase it in the name of the High Commission and more importantly, against the Financial Act who gave Ernest Hilaire permission to put the car back in his name? It is bewildering,” Chastanet told St Lucia Times.

“The fact is that over the last five years Ernest Hilaire has not been able to provide to anyone, the public, the Comptroller of Customs, information substantiating that he legitimately owns the car. One doesn’t have to question whether he paid for the car, but the question is why was it put in the name of the High Commission and once it was there how did it get out?”

“What’s the information that now gives ultimate proof that in fact the car was not registered in the name of the High Commission and it was never an asset of the state and in fact it was all along his car? ” He asserted.

